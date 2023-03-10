Bloomsburg officials propose solar panels

Fritz is Director of Governmental Services in Bloomsburg. He says while it will take the town about seven years to break even on the project, the solar panels could save about $2 million over 25 years. Those savings would be passed on to taxpayers.



“If we can drive the electricity power rate down, certainly that's one of the expenses that the town has to come up with paying. If we can eliminate that cost, that would be a grand gesture for our taxpayers.” Said Fritz.



Fritz says he's proposed solar panels twice before, but it was not as cost-efficient back then.



“Cost of installation has come down considerably, utility rates have been rising and government incentives have also been on the rise. The combination of those three things has really just started to make these projects make a lot more sense for a lot more people." Said Luke Amick, CEO of SunPulse Solar.



SunPulse Solar is a solar company in Bloomsburg which has been working with town officials on the project.



“It's an investment into the future of the town and savings for the next generation, something our kids and their kids can look forward to." Said Amick.



Town council will discuss plans for a solar array at an upcoming meeting.