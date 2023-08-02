Union County church going solar

Typically when we hear about new solar arrays going up, it's at homes, businesses or schools. This week in Union County a church is going green.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Maggie Chappen of Lewisburg knows how beneficial solar panels can be. She had them installed at her home ten years ago.

"I have supplied all of my electricity needs with it for ten years, so there are many months of the year where my electric bill is zero," Maggie Chappen said.

Maggie is a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lewisburg. About a year and a half ago, she took the lead on a project to bring solar panels to the church. This week, the 52 panels are being installed. Church leaders estimate the solar array will save about $4,000 a year in electricity costs, allowing it to continue its mission of helping others.

"Because our overhead costs were cutting into our outreach costs, we were looking for all the ways we can to reduce those overhead costs so we can continue donating to Haven Ministry, the Heiter Center, Shepherd of the Streets and running a diaper bank," Chappen said.

Maggie says the upfront cost of the solar array was $67,000, which was paid for by a private donor. The church plans to pay for the project with energy credits that accrue as the array generates electricity, as well as federal rebates and grant money.

"Because we are a non-profit, even though we're going to get this tax credit as if we paid income tax because we're a 501C3 organization, we can still apply for grants," Chappen said.

Maggie also says a goal of the national Episcopal Church is to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"That's obviously very ambitious and it's not going to happen without renewable energy projects," Chappen said.