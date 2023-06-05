Berwick YMCA members excited about upgrades

The YMCA has a new state-of-the-art fitness center and gymnasium. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us around.

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick YMCA looks much different than when Newswatch 16 stopped by in August 2021.

The Berwick YMCA opened its new fitness center and gymnasium, which have both been under construction for about ten months. CEO Nick Pajovich says the YMCA raised more than $5 million for the expansion.

"It's just been an unbelievable dream come true," Pajovich said. "Our gymnasium, which was 4,000 square feet, is now 12,000 square feet. Obviously, the fitness space is expanded. We had outgrown our existing fitness facilities."

The gymnasium has a walking track and now has space for four pickleball courts instead of one.

Members are excited.

"All the equipment is brand new. The floors are beautiful. Everything works and is state-of-the-art. It's amazing for this community," Sandra Hilton said.

"I'm excited. I just got out of school, came right here, got my hoop stuff with him. I'm ready," Kaden Hickman said.

Hickman plays basketball at the Y and says it's a big change from the previous court.

"The old gym was nothing like this. There were holes in the roof, and when it rained, it would fall into the buckets and stuff. The court was all scratched up. This is a big upgrade."

Outside, the parking lot was expanded, providing more parking.