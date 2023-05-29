Pride Month celebration in Berwick

June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, which is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community. There will be events all throughout our area, including Berwick.

BERWICK, Pa. — Pictures from last year's Berwick Pride Festival decorate the walls inside Intoxicology Department. The bar in Berwick is gearing up to host this year's event on Saturday.

"The event is supposed to recognize visibility, acknowledge people's truth, allow people to show up authentically as who they are and celebrate in the moment with vendors, food," Jacob Kelley said.

Jacob Kelley and Lauren Hess organized Berwick Pride Festival. The all-age event will feature more than two dozen vendors.

"We're doing a dunk tank which we already have full volunteers. We have live music all day, so there's a lot of fun stuff going on. We also have guest speakers," Lauren Hess said.

"It is a great place to learn who is here to support us while also having a good time," Kelley said.

Kelley is also a drag performer who goes by the name Trixy Valentine.

While Kelley recognizes the current political climate is tense for drag performers, they believe that is why events like this are so important.

"Related to what pride is supposed to do in this climate is to push back and to be resilient and say we're not going anywhere. We're here, and our community loves us," Kelley said.

Hess realizes hosting a pride event can be controversial as a business owner, but she is proud to do so.

"I'm lucky enough and fortunate enough to have a platform to help others and give back and raise awareness, so I really believe that it's my responsibility in the community to offer things like this," Hess said.

Berwick Pride Festival is this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Intoxicology Department in Berwick.

Admission is $5 and free for people 16 and under.