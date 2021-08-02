Lock Haven University resumes face-to-face instruction

Lock Haven University allows its students back into the classroom after two weeks of remote learning.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Hundreds of Lock Haven University students returned to campus recently to start in-person classes for the semester. The first two weeks of the spring semester were done online.

"It's really exciting. I think everyone is looking forward to getting a little bit back to normal. Even though this is the new normal, it is still exciting that we get to be on campus around other people," said John Davern.

"I learn a lot better in in-person classes. It is tough online with Zoom where it is easier to get distracted during those times," said Scott Leitholf.

Only 25 percent of classes will actually be done in person. While on campus, students will have some rules to follow.

"We have a masking requirement on campus. I have been through campus quite a bit, and I have never seen a student without a mask on unless they are eating. In the classroom, they are distanced, even in the labs," said Beth McMahon, a member of the university's COVID response team.

Over 750 students and faculty had to be tested last week before classes could resume. 40 clinical students at Lock Haven University administered the tests.

"We asked them to quarantine and close their social circle ten days prior to stepping on campus, and they absolutely did that, and we came in and tested 750 people coming back, and we only had three positives, and two of those were staff," said McMahon.

Not only have in-person classes resumed, but sports like baseball were able to start practicing together again.

"It is great to finally be back with the team. These guys are my brothers, so it is tough being away from them, but it is great to be back and all working for the same goal to win a championship," said Leitholf.