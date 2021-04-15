Beer and fishing combined at new brewery in Clinton County

A new brewery coming to Mill Hall hopes to capture the eye of many people in our area who like to fish.

MILL HALL, Pa. — Soon you'll be able to go down to fish at Fishing Creek in Mill Hall and then grab a brew at what will be Clinton County's newest brewery.

Dr. Lee Powers, a well-known chiropractor in the area, is currently converting an old Mill Hall building into Floating Feathers Brewery.

"I'm beyond ecstatic, and the support from the community has been fantastic, and everybody has been so excited to have something being made and manufactured in our hometown," Dr. Powers said.

The building has been standing near Fishing Creek since the 1800s and has been home to many other businesses before the brewery. Dr. Powers has been working since November to renovate the property.

"Everybody always complains in our area that there is nothing to do and that it is just a small rural town and that kind of irritated me, so I figured that a lot of these buildings are really beat down and going to be condemned, so I thought, I don't have a lot of money, but I have a lot of gumption and work ethic, so I figured I could try to flip it around and make it into something nice that our community could be proud of."

The brewery will offer a unique experience for people who like to fish. When it opens, people will be able to fish and drink and eat along the creek.

"This stream is one of the best trout streams in the state of Pennsylvania. If you look at any references to outstanding streams, this stream rates real high," said Mill Hall Mayor Tom Bossert.

Bossert loves to fish at Fishing Creek and thinks the brewery will attract a lot of people to the area.

"If Lee Powers can sell some brews to them, then he will get something out of it, and so will Mill Hall."