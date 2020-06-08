No fans at Penn State football games

PSU said because of the governor's order limiting outdoor events to 250 people, games will be conducted without spectators.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University sent an email to football season ticket holders notifying them that, as of right now, there will be no fans in Beaver Stadium if and when the season starts.

The email says that the university continues to plan to have all sports back in action this fall, but with the governor's order that outdoor events can only have 250 people, there will be no fans.

The university said it continues to work with the governor's office to discuss the possibility of having fans, but as long as current orders stand, that won't happen.