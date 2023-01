Julian Khater was sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars for his role in the capitol riot.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who used to run a business in State College was sentenced Friday for his role during the capitol riot.

In September, Julian Khater pleaded guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

Khater had sprayed capitol police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray.

Later that day, Sicknick collapsed. He died at the hospital.

Khater was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison.