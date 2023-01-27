Barn catches fire in Lycoming County

Flames broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Friday morning along Route 973 in Hepburn Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person.

Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore.

Officials were able to rescue all the animals inside.

Investigators say the owner of the barn owns two other properties along Rose Valley Road that caught fire last year.

Friday morning's fire in Lycoming County is under investigation.