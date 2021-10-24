Thousands pack Jim Thorpe for Fall Fest

An organizer says that this year has been one of the festival's busiest yet.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fall tradition in our area continued this weekend.

Thousand of people flocked to Jim Thorpe for Fall Fest.

People can take in the shops and restaurants in the borough's downtown but the main draw is the fall foliage.

"We saw it. We loved it. We the foliage. We love the train. This looks awesome. The town is unbelievable, so it's an excellent place to be," said Phil Sitsis of Downingtown.

This was the last weekend for the Fall Fest.