Pets dress up for Halloween parade and costume contest in Scranton

The costume contest had close to 60 entrants.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, pets put on their Halloween best for a "paw-rade" and costume contest.

Pawsitively for The Animals, an organization that fights animal cruelty, put on the event at McDade Park.

WNEP's Chelsea Strub, Chris Keating, and Mike Erat had the tough job of judging the costume contest, which had close to 60 entrants.

Best in Show went to the trio of Peace, Maybelle, and Ducky who each dressed as characters from Toy Story.

The event raises money for the animal organization.