Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill

Since learning about the problem, the borough has begun citing people who aren't keeping up with their property.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street.

"My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.

Summit Hill Police Chief Todd Woodward says several people have called with rat sightings all over the borough.

"Typically, rats are seen as a pest problem, as a filth problem. The town is relatively clean however people have been seeing them in multiple places. So we're trying to take efforts to try and mitigate that," Chief Woodward said.

Since learning about the problem, the borough has begun citing people for those who aren't keeping up with their property.

"That includes making sure properties are clean from high grass and weeds over 10 inches high, accumulation of animal feces in yards, any junk, and inoperable vehicles that have been sitting around, the garbage that's accumulated in people's yards," Chief Woodward said. "Garbage that's put out to the curb more than 24 hours before pick up. Those are the items we're going to be focusing on over the next couple of weeks."

Chief Woodward says this is a violation of the Quality of Life ordinance.

People we spoke with are happy something is being done.

"That's exactly what they should be doing. Ordinances are laws. If the property owners are in violation, they should be cited," Graver said.

Chief Woodward says if the rat problem continues, the borough will look into perhaps bringing in an exterminator.

In the past few weeks there has been a significant increase in the number of reports of rodent activity at various... Posted by Summit Hill Borough on Wednesday, August 17, 2022