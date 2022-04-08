Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the first-of-its-kind camp in Luzerne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp.

"I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!"

The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.

"Our main job is to protect and manage all wildlife and habitat in Pennsylvania. So, we are law enforcement officers, but we deal with large animal complaints like deer and bears and other animal complaints like skunks and woodchucks, injured animals, things like that," said Gerald Kapral, information and education supervisor for the northeast region of the Game Commission.

All geared up, the campers made their way into the wooded areas to learn how to track a missing person, something game wardens are often called on to do.

"It seems really fun to actually be one because you get to be outside all day and track people, and that could be helping them," said Gianna Johnson from Pittston.

There's a lot to pack into the one-day camp. Wardens showed how they are able to safely trap animals.

The campers say they didn't know game wardens do so many different things.

"Forensics mostly, I was interested in that, so it's been a good day so far," said camper Joseph Chickson.

"Tracking, finding, and rescuing injured animals," added camper Ryleigh Landau.

While some campers have their eyes on career goals, others are using the day to build skills to help them in other ways.

"If we are playing hide and seek, I can use my skills to track them," Aiden Price said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission hopes to turn the Junior Game Warden Camp into a three-day event in the near future.