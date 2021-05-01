Restaurant workers thrilled to welcome diners back inside in Carbon County

Restaurants across the Commonwealth allowed diners back inside after three weeks of being restricted to takeout.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's dinner time at Sapore Restaurant and the tables were full of families eager to dine out.



It's the first time in weeks that people have been able to eat inside a restaurant after Governor Wolf banned indoor dining at any business in the foodservice industry to stop the spike of COVID cases.



The ban went into effect on December 12 at midnight and expired today at 8 a.m.

Garrett Rice and Heather Lewis came in from Palmerton to enjoy a night on the town.



"Well, we just decided that we'd come here because it's close and I haven't had her come out and try some spaghetti Bolognese,” said Rice.



Allison Garl, of Mahoning Township, was worried the ban might be extended past the set date of January 4 and was pleased that it was not, since this is her mother's birthday.



“We've just been waiting for the three weeks to be up and since it was her birthday, we're like, definitely, we're going,” said Garl, laughing. “We're going to eat every meal out today.”



There was a similar scene at Bonnie and Clyde Pub and Grill where workers were thrilled to be welcoming people back inside.



“This is amazing. I've said, it's just coming back to normalcy, actually. This is awesome. I'm so thankful people are actually coming out,” said pastry chef Natalie Zurn.



Those restaurant workers say they just want to thank their loyal customers for helping get through this second shut down by ordering take-out meals.



Kira Hartman works as a server and a host at Bonne and Clyde.

She said it was a bit tricky switching over to take out only, but any sales of food were appreciated.



“I feel like we don't get as much service when they don't come in,” said Hartman. “And sometimes it gets a little complicated, you know, all take-out orders. But it kept us through and it kept of going."