Restrictions on restaurants imposed by state lifted

For many restaurants, it's time to get back to business.

It's been just under a month since patrons have been able to dine inside the Arlington Diner near Stroudsburg.

Last month, just before the holidays, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered bars and restaurants across the Keystone State to shut down indoor dining and only offer takeout for three weeks to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A few restaurants throughout Monroe County decided to stay open for indoor dining, while many others followed guidelines only offering takeout and delivery.

The Arlington Diner near Stroudsburg decided to shut its entire operation down for three weeks. Owner George Halas said it was not financially feasible to stay open.

"It was really hard driving up and down (Route) 611 or Main Street and seeing all these businesses open and restaurants closed. We felt like we were doing the right thing, socially distancing, putting in new procedures, and then not being able to be open was difficult," Halas said.

It's been a difficult three weeks for restaurants on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, but now it's time to get back to work and get tables back in order.

La Morena BBQ opened about a year and a half ago. Employees say it's been a struggle, but they are happy to be back, even if just at half capacity.

"It's just a small business, family-owned, and when the COVID happened, it's been a little rough, but hopefully it starts to pick back up now. I am excited," Isaiah Mclean said.