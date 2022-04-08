Make the great outdoors your office: Outdoor companies in the Poconos are hiring

Companies that provide opportunities to enjoy the outdoors are looking for workers. Find out who's hiring.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — If you're looking to make some money enjoying the great outdoors, plenty of jobs are available to do just that in the Poconos.

We see job fair signs a lot this time of year in the Poconos.

Everyone is looking to hire help ahead of the summer when places like Pocono Whitewater in Penn Forest Township become packed with people.

"If you're looking to do something fun this summer that's outside if you want to get on the river, or you just want to meet a great group of outdoor enthusiasts and people that like to have fun and be in the outdoors, it's a great place to come and meet a good community," said Sierra Fogal, the operations manager at Pocono Whitewater.

Fogal is gearing up for a job fair this Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the rafting center.

The outdoor company is looking to hire more than 100 people across all three of its businesses – Pocono Whitewater, Pocono Biking, and Skirmish.

"We have whitewater rafting guides, paintball referees, biking mechanics, biking techs, biking guides, reservationists, and office staff; just pretty much across the board, CDL bus drivers, truck crew members."

The Lehighton Outdoor Center is another company that specializes in bikes and boats. They're also looking for summer help.

"We've been fortunate for years to not really have to advertise much. We have been this year because of the general employment conditions that are existing in the United States," said Jerry McAward, the president of the Lehighton Outdoor Center and Jim Thorpe River Adventures.

He says he's surprised by how many people have already agreed to work for him this summer but still needs a few more.

"For like river guides, which are part-time, you know, we like having a lot of river guides because then people are here when they want to be here, rather than forced to be here, so I think it's a fun job for young people and a part-time job for older adults."

Join our team for a fun way to spend your summer outside! Posted by Pocono Whitewater Rafting on Monday, March 28, 2022