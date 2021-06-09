No swimming: Lansford pool to remain closed

After a leak closed the Lansford community pool in 2015, it hasn't been open. The borough is hoping to get the repairs fixed in time for the end of the summer.

LANSFORD, Pa. — This summer will mark six years since the swimming pool in Lansford was last open. Residents say it's been way too long.

"Please help fix the pool, please. We all need it. I need it," said resident Roseanna Gonzalez.

The pool has been closed since the end of the summer in 2015 after maintenance crews realized a leak in the pool was causing the loss of about 30 gallons of water per minute.

Through several fundraisers, donations, and state grants, the borough got enough money to fix the pool, but the community ran into problems, including a second leak.

"Last year, we had an issue with COVID when contractors weren't allowed to work. Then we had an issue with supplies. Then we had an issue with timing to try and get contractors in when we were available to come down here. So finally, we got that all straightened out earlier this year, and that's when we started the work on it, and that's when we fixed the first leak and found the second." said Bruce Markovich, Lansford Borough Council President.

The borough says the next step is to rip out the pipping underneath the pool where the second leak is and fix it. The sidewalks surrounding the pool also have to get re-done, but the borough has to find a contractor up for the task.

"I understand the whole problem with contractors and all like they're probably all backed up because they couldn't work for how long, so, I mean, I understand what's going on but, it's still a really big disappointment for the town," said resident Carol Evans.

"I'd like to see the pool open. I'd even help. You know if they offered town people to help get it set up, I'd help, you know, just for something to do because my son likes swimming," said Tyler Caspersen, Lansford resident.

While Lansford residents wait for their community pool, they want to know where they can go to cool off this summer.

"You can pick up pool passes for the Tamaqua pool," Markovich said. "They give us a specials discount so people can stop by the borough office and pick up a pool pass for the Tamaqua pool."

If work is completed, the borough hopes to have the pool open at the end of the summer to make sure the repairs are working.