Lehighton Area School District working on transportation plan

Parents are concerned about health and safety issues as schools prepare to reopen.

The Lehighton Area School District has from now until the beginning of the school year to figure out plans for busing children to and from school.

A survey that's expected to be sent out Friday asks parents how many students would ride the buses if they are available for the 2020-2021 school year.

Lehighton Area School District Superintendent Jonathan Cleaver says while plenty of questions still need to be answered, he hopes the parents' responses will help.

"What we're hoping to do is get a complete idea of who is going to be needing transportation, so we're not only filling buses to quarter capacity, that we can maximize our routes, and of course, the less routes we have the less cost."

For some parents in the district, sending their kids on a bus is a pretty easy answer.

"As long as she has a mask and wasn't next to somebody, yeah, I'd send her because how else are they going to get to school? They don't have a choice," said parent Carol Trimmer.

Some parents say that if all the district guidelines are followed, parents have no problem sending their kids on a school bus come the fall, but others we spoke with say they're concerned.

"I'm concerned about it," Heather Pomposello said. "How many people they will be fitting on the bus, whether they will be doing social distancing, whether they'll be wearing the masks or not. It's definitely is a concern and I'm curious to see what the school districts are going to be doing about it."

While the budget for the 2020-2021 school year was finalized last week, it currently doesn't include room for student transportation. But that doesn't mean there will not be any.

"We are looking at, yes, offering some type of transportation. To say exactly what that looks like, I cannot say at this time, you know, until we get this information and then we sit down."