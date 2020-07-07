New back to school guidelines in Pennsylvania

Students must wear masks all day unless social distancing can be done.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine have announced new guidelines for schools.

A big one being a mandatory mask rule.

The new guidelines will go into effect for all schools, public and parochial, daycares, to high schools.

Students must wear masks all day unless social distancing can be done.

Many school districts in our area are navigating how to safely bring students back in the fall.

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Wolf announced that all students will have to wear masks while in school.

Vicki Laskowski has grandchildren in Old Forge. She thinks it'll be hard for kids to keep it on all day.

"My daughter-in-law has to send two masks a day because he's 10 and he makes a mess. And they're not going to want to keep them on and then there's going to be those parents that don't prepare them all summer long and the kids are going to be in September like, what do you mean I have to wear a mask all day," said Vicki Laskowski of Covington Township.

Jason Greco is going into 9th grade at Scranton High School. He's not happy about the new guidelines.

"I feel like we shouldn't even go back to school until the mask thing, corona is over," said Greco.

The Governor says the only time masks don't have to be worn is when the children can be kept at least 6 feet apart from each other, when they are eating, or if they have a medical condition.

Bonnie Hunsinger's children, Mark and Zoey, go to Tunkhannock. They're okay wearing masks now but aren't sure how well it will go for a full day of school.

Bonnie Hunsinger of Lake Winola says, "I really hope they could come up with something else, because I think really it's gonna be more strenuous on them, like I don't see how they're going to be able to study, like put everything into their studies when they have to worry about that mask all the times."

"What does your mask do for you?" "Keeps me safe." "Do you think it'll be okay to wear it at school if it helps protect you?" "Yeah," said Mark Hunsinger.

"I really feel bad for the kids because they're gonna have to do it and they shouldn't. It shouldn't be their life."

This new order for wearing masks at school also applies to sports programs.

Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can maintain social distancing.