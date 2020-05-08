Improvements planned for trailhead parking in Jim Thorpe

Part of the D & L trail in Carbon County is getting some improvements to help keep bikers and walkers safe.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — William Solomon and Chip Burnett bike part of the D & L Trail in Carbon County at least three times a week and were thrilled when the new pedestrian bridge connecting 58 miles of the trail through three counties was complete just last year.

But since the bridge opened, they've noticed a problem in the parking area in Jim Thorpe.

"It's dangerous," said Burnett. "There's so many cars here, so with the vehicular traffic, and the people on the bicycles, it is very dangerous."

Part of the D & L Trail now goes through the parking lot in Jim Thorpe, connecting the new bridge to where the trail picks up.

Now, Carbon County officials have announced a renovation project that will put the nearly half-mile pathway on the other side of the guide rails to keep walkers and bikers safe from cars.

"The new pedestrian bridge that came in over here, it created a lot more traffic coming through the parking lot. We wanted to be able to separate the road, the parking area, from where pedestrians were traveling," said David Bodnar, director of planning and development.

Walkers and bikers who frequent this part of the D & L Trail say the announcement of the renovation project comes at a great time because of how many more folks are taking advantage of getting outside and using it.

"Pretty congested down here, especially the weekends now with COVID-19, there's a lot more traffic on the trail with bicycles, more people using the trail during the pandemic, so I think it's a great thing for the county," William Solomon said.

Carbon County Commissioner Rocky Ahner helped secure a grant for the $403,986 from PennDOT because of the congestion he has seen and experienced firsthand.

"I see people riding towards cars, I see cars backing towards bicycles or walkers. It's really important to me, it's a big safety issue. I hope it's what people are looking for," said Commissioner Ahner.