The Carbon County man will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — In Carbon County, a former police chief found guilty of raping a child was sentenced this week.

Brent Getz, the former Weissport chief of police, was charged back in 2019 along with Gregory Wagner.

Police say the two men raped a girl over several years at a home near Lehighton.

A jury found Getz guilty on child sex charges back in March.

He has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years behind bars.