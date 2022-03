A former Weissport police chief, Brent Getz, has been found guilty of child rape by a jury in Carbon County.

WEISSPORT, Pa. — A former police chief in Carbon County has been found guilty of child rape.

A jury convicted Brent Getz on Thursday.

A girl came forward in 2012 accusing Getz, the former Weissport police chief, and Gregory Wagner of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her as a child.

Wagner pleaded guilty in 2020 and agreed to testify against Getz.