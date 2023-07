Crews responded Tuesday morning to the place in the Towamensing Trails development in Penn Forest Township.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Carbon County Tuesday morning.

A photo of the fire in the Towamensing Trails community in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville was posted on Facebook.

Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m.

That house is now a pile of rubble.

Neighbors tell us they heard an explosion before the fire, but nobody was home when it started.

There is no word what led to the fire.

Working Dwelling Fire due to an Explosion, Fully Involved Dists 12, 22, 17, 11, 4, 7, 16, 19 for Rehab, Monroe County... Posted by Carbon County Emergencies and Weather on Tuesday, July 25, 2023