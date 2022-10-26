Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County

Volunteers and businesses are collecting hygiene products for those in need throughout the month of October.

WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products.

She, along with many businesses, are hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies.

"We were talking about things that people needed. There is food stamps if you need food, there is housing assistance, there is energy assistance but hygiene products is something people don't think about," said Terwilliger.

All of the collected hygiene products will be stored in hygiene pantries.

There is one stationed behind Helping Hands Pantry on Main Street in Wyalusing. But the pantries are spread out throughout the county.

"Right now, we have the pantry in Athens, which is behind Mad Hatter's Café. Then we have a new location in Towanda, the YMCA is going to be hosting one. Then we have some folks in Troy that want to start one, so we are looking for a location in Troy," added Terwilliger.

Each pantry is operated by volunteers.

With the rising costs of hygiene products, volunteers say people in need are using the pantries.

"We have had a couple people stop in, and they are very grateful for everything we are providing for them, and they are hoping in the future they won't need the help, and they can provide for the pantry," said Michaela Coolbaugh, a volunteer.

"We thought this would be an easier place for them, out back, where no one can really see you, but you can still come and get your stuff if you really need it," said Lori Vanderpool, a volunteer.

All the products are free, and all you have to do is show up and take what you need.

There are many different items in each pantry.

"Things that you need in everyday life, especially women, like feminine hygiene products, are important. Deodorant, toothpaste, and hair products. I think there are diapers and masks in there," said Terwilliger.

Although the drive is happening in the month of October, you can still donate items year-round. You can find a list of drop-off locations here.