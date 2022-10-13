Milton High School football team helps at food pantry

The Black Panthers spent the day helping volunteers at the Fresh Express Food Pantry.

MILTON, Pa. — The Milton Area High School football team is having a good season. The Black Panthers are 6-1 and have a big game this week.

But off the field, the team is just as impressive. Players spent the day helping a nearby food bank.

"It's a lot of work, but we've got a lot of guys to help out and make it easier on everyone else here," Cale Bastian said.

Recently, St. Paul's United Church of Christ held a breakfast for the football team.

"It's one thing to say thank you, but let's give back to our community, and specifically to Pastor Tim and the church here. They told us about the food drive and how they could use some help unloading things," Phil David said.

The Fresh Express Food Pantry is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Pastor Timothy Hogan says the church provides food boxes for about 135 families in the Milton area. There is a set group of volunteers, but having these guys was a big help.

"We're really happy to have them here. The young men are extremely polite, nice, helpful," Pastor Hogan said.

"I think to see this and to be able to be part of this is really important for them to stay grounded a little bit and realize there are people who need help, and I can help them," Davis said.

The football players had a good time too.

"It's a great way for the team to give back to the community and help out. There's a lot of guys here, and we're really enjoying it. It got us out of class, but you just have to help out as much as you can," Bastian said.

Church members say they look forward to cheering on the team at their big game this week.