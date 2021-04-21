Gov. Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to get vaccines

The governor is advising people in rural areas of the state to make an appointment for a COVID-19 shot.

SAYRE, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf toured a health care system in Bradford County on Wednesday to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine and talk about people hesitant to get the shots.

Gov. Wolf visited the mass vaccination clinic in Sayre sponsored by Guthrie Health.

Bradford County and other counties in the northern tier are lagging behind other counties in the state in vaccination rates.

The governor talked about challenges with getting people the vaccine and getting them to want the vaccine in rural areas.

"I think another big part is convenience. I think the president's view of trying to make sure everyone is within five miles of a provider is going to make a difference. And as we get more supply, we can start doing more things like that," Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf said he hopes that soon more physician offices have the vaccine to reach more people in areas without vaccine providers.

HAPPENING NOW: Governor Wolf speaks at Guthrie’s mass vaccination clinic in Sayre @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GnGcI6LxVK — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) April 21, 2021