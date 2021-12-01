Free testing site for COVID-19 opens in Bradford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to offer testing for people living in rural communities.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Dozens of cars lined up at the Bradford County Airport near Towanda for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to offer testing for folks living in rural communities.

"This is our first day here and we are going to be here through Saturday from 9 to 6 daily and we are able to test up to 450 people per day and that is a limit set by the lab," said Nathan Harding, AMI Team Leader.

Almost anyone can come to get a COVID-19 test and you don't have to be a resident of Bradford County.

All of the tests are completely free.

"The test is free and we are asking for your insurance card if you have it but it is not required," Harding explained.

AMI says you must present a form of identification before getting a test.

"You do need to bring a photo ID and kids can be tested if they are three or over and if they have a parent or guardian's ID as well," Harding added.

Officials with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare explained how the drive-thru tests will work.

"Drive up and fill out forms like they would at the doctor's office," Harding said. "We then enter their information into the computer and they pull around to where the testing is happening and we will do a nasal swab."