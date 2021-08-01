State COVID-19 testing sites coming to Bradford, Pike Counties

The free drive-thru coronavirus testing clinics are set to run from Tuesday through Saturday.

The state is setting up testing clinics in five counties to contain the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Two of the drive-thru clinics are in our area.

Beginning Tuesday, January 12, drive-thru testing clinics will be held in Bradford, Clarion, and Pike Counties. Drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinics will be held in Fulton and Lancaster Counties.

The Bradford County location is the Towanda Airport on Airport Road in Towanda Township.

The Pike County location is the Dingmans Ferry Park and Ride on Route 739 in Dingmans Ferry.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, January 12 through Saturday, January 16.

No appointment is necessary. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.