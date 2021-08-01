State COVID-19 testing sites coming to Bradford, Pike Counties

The state is setting up testing clinics in five counties to contain the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Two of the drive-thru clinics are in our area.
Beginning Tuesday, January 12, drive-thru testing clinics will be held in Bradford, Clarion, and Pike Counties. Drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinics will be held in Fulton and Lancaster Counties.
- The Bradford County location is the Towanda Airport on Airport Road in Towanda Township.
- The Pike County location is the Dingmans Ferry Park and Ride on Route 739 in Dingmans Ferry.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, January 12 through Saturday, January 16.
No appointment is necessary. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.