Wilkes-Barre residents eligible for flu shot clinics

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will host free drive-through flu vaccine clinics.

The flu vaccines are available to Wilkes-Barre City residents only, who must provide proof of residency.

Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, designed to protect against four different flu viruses, will be available for anyone six months of age and older.

The High-Dose flu vaccine is available for those who are 65+ years old.

Friday, October 15 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kirby Health Center, 71North Franklin Street

Monday, October 18 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Andrew Church, 316Parrish Street

Wednesday, October 20 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First Assembly ofGod, 424 Stanton Street

Thursday, October 21 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Mary AntiochianOrthodox Church, 905 South Main St.

Monday, October 25 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Bellarmine Church,143 Division Street

Friday, October 29 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. St. Benedict Parish, 155Austin Ave.

