COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic held in Lackawanna County

The clinic was held on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — People were rolling up their sleeves to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the flu on Sunday in Lackawanna County.

Medicap Pharmacy hosted a vaccine clinic in Olyphant.

Pharmacists were offering COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID-19 booster shots, and flu shots.

People who came to the clinic were encouraging others to protect themselves as well.

"Especially in this day and time with everything going around, absolutely! We're fortunate that we have these vaccines available, and I don't know why people don't take advantage of it!" said Nancy Piccini of Jessup.