Uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely spoke with an infectious disease expert at Geisinger about the increase and our responsibility in this ongoing battle.

Coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations are trending upward throughout the state, even though more Pennsylvanians are receiving vaccinations every day.

"We've had a really nice downward trend in the number of cases in the state, but unfortunately over the last month, it's kind of flattened back out," said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases for Geisinger.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows coronavirus cases increasing in the WNEP viewing area, part of a similar uptick in the state totals.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing slightly statewide as well, despite continued efforts to vaccinate residents.

Though it's difficult to pinpoint a cause, Dr. Martin says we can let down our guard.

"As we've come down from the surge, people have maybe been a little less thoughtful about some of those preventative measures. Personally, I fear that this is making a lot of us say to ourselves we can go back to relaxing again. What could happen as a consequence is that we could see another surge happen again."

We asked Dr. Martin if there is a little bit of solace in knowing that so many people have received the vaccination that maybe those most vulnerable communities will not be impacted as heavily?

"That has had an impact, we hope, certainly, in terms of the number of deaths that we've seen. Part of that may be because of us protecting some of the higher risk individuals."

Officials from Geisinger say 75 percent of the vaccine doses they've given out at community vaccine centers have gone to residents at least 60 years old. Dr. Martin says vaccinations are still the key to reaching herd immunity.

"We would love the opportunity to vaccinate all people, and we need to get there."