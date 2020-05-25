COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, May 25

More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 68,186 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, May 25.

There were 473 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,139 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths.

There will be no briefing for Monday, May 25, from Governor Tom Wolf or Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.