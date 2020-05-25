Memorial Day weekend has a different feel in parts of the Poconos

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial kick-off to the summer season but for some counties still in the red phase, it was quieter than normal.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Pocono Mountains are a tourist hot spot especially on long holiday weekends.

But this year, Monroe County isn't as busy. Coronavirus has forced many people to re-evaluate their plans.

Though some people still found time to get outdoors within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

"We're trying to make the best of it, where, we went on a hike first and then we decided we'd passed by this beautiful place and decided to come here and let the kids come and soak their feet in the water," said The Smith Family from Long Island, New York.

While some people are trying to not think about the virus, others say it's constantly in the back of their minds.

"Memorial Day was always a holiday where you might have a bbq, hopefully, you think of all the people in the military who passed away but now all our concern is the virus...that's everybody's concern so I thought we had to get out of the city," said Bruce Patirman from Brooklyn, New York.

Although the holiday weekend is a lot different than in years past, people we spoke with say they are just happy to be able to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

" I think it's wonderful that we can come out and enjoy the weather and see a few people even if we keep outdistance and that part was great," said Rocky Alleshouse, from Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania.

"It's a great day. people are venturing out with proper social distancing and a little courtesy to other hikers, we could probably hike any place so It has been great," said Viveki Josshi, from New Jersey.

While some people say it was a little harder to find things to do in a county that's still in the red-phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan it wasn't impossible.