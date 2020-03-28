Department of Corrections to provide daily COVID-19 information

Basic information will be available on the DOC's website beginning March, 28.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Starting Saturday, March 28, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will begin sharing basic information and statistics about the status of the coronavirus in the state prison system.

It will be available on the DOC’s website.

To date, no inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to state officials, "The DOC’s website will feature information on lockdowns and quarantines related to COVID-19 should they become necessary, video visitation statistics, and how the DOC is working to reduce the inmate population to better manage the virus if it becomes present in the state prison system."

Find the latest information on the DOC’s COVID-19 efforts here.