COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 13

State adds more than 2,400 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 2,407 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,724,802.

The Department of Health did not record any new deaths Sunday. There are 42,203 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES: