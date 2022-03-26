COVID-19 update for Saturday, March 26

State adds more than 600 new cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 660 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,778,646.

There are 44,208 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 28 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

BRADFORD: 15,036 (200 deaths)

CARBON: 15,825 (289 deaths)

CENTRE: 35,039 (345 deaths)

CLINTON: 9025 (124 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 15,008 (242 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 42,281 (752 deaths)

LUZERNE: 73,322 (1339 deaths)

LYCOMING: 28,369 (510 deaths)

MONROE: 36,851 (517 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4503 (93 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,768 (529 deaths)

PIKE: 10,073 (95 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 34,365 (671 deaths)

SNYDER: 8089 (155 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1047 (36 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7743 (107 deaths)

TIOGA: 7981 (192 deaths)

UNION: 11,670 (152 deaths)

WAYNE: 10,086 (169 deaths)