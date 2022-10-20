x
Coronavirus Numbers

State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, October 19

The Department of Health reports nearly 11,000 new cases last week and 140 deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 10,843 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 1549 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,291,033 as of Wednesday, October 19.
  • There were 140 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 47,582, according to the department.
Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

