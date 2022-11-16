x
State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, November 16

The Department of Health reports 9,953 new cases last week and 132 deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 9,953 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 1,422 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,340,015 as of Wednesday, November 16.
  • There were 132 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 48,126, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

