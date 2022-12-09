State update for COVID-19 – week of Wednesday, December 7

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.
- The department confirms 13,936 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 1991 new cases per day.
- The statewide case total is 3,374,733 as of Wednesday, December 7.
- There were 140 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 48,527, according to the department.
Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP’s YouTube page.