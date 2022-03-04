x
Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Friday, March 4

The Department of Health reports more than 1,000 new cases and 39 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 1,080 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,761,697 on Friday, March 4.

There were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,525, according to the department.

