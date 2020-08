The Department of Health notes 36 new deaths related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 122,950 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, August 14.

There were 829 new positive cases reported statewide.

There are 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.