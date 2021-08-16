x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 1,400 new cases reported statewide

The Department of Health notes no new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 1,446 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,251,965 on Monday, August 16. 

There were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at 27,966, according to the department.

Credit: WNEP

The governor's office announced Monday that more than 80 percent of Pennsylvania adults have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

