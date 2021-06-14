COVID-19 update: 170 new cases

The Department of Health is reporting the lowest number of new cases since March of 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 170 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,683 on Monday, June 14.

This is the lowest daily number of new cases since March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,490 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.