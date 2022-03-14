Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Monday, March 14

x
Coronavirus Numbers

The Department of Health notes 247 new cases and 6 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 247 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,835 on Monday, March 14.

There were new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,845, according to the department.

