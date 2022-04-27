x
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, April 27

The Department of Health reports more than 2,100 new cases and 13 deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 2,173 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,812,954 on Wednesday, April 27.

There were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,629, according to the department.

NEW: Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.

