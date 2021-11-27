COVID-19 update: Over 5,000 new positive cases statewide

x
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,143 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,721,743 on Thursday, November 25.

There were four new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,251, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

