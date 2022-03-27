x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 27

State adds more than 400 cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 403 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total 2,779,049 cases. 

There are 44,209 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of new death. 

Northeast and central PA cases:


BRADFORD: 15,038 (200 deaths)
CARBON: 15,830 (289 deaths)
CENTRE: 35,044 (345 deaths)
CLINTON: 9026 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 15,009 (242 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,291 (752 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,324 (1339 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,370 (510 deaths)
MONROE: 36,860 (517 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4503 (93 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,771 (529 deaths)
PIKE: 10,073 (95 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,368 (671 deaths)
SNYDER: 8089 (155 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1047 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7745 (107 deaths)
TIOGA: 7981 (192 deaths)
UNION: 11,670 (152 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,087 (169 deaths)
WYOMING: 5062 (104 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

