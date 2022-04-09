x
COVID-19 update for Saturday, April 9

State adds more than 1,000 cases.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 1,057 new cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,788,744

There are 44,417 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 13 new deaths. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast and Central Pa. cases:


BRADFORD: 15,187 (200 deaths)
CARBON: 15,889 (291 deaths)
CENTRE: 35,194 (347 deaths)
CLINTON: 9034 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 15,064 (243 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,502 (761 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,486 (1346 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,418 (514 deaths)
MONROE: 36,994 (518 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4521 (93 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,821 (530 deaths)
PIKE: 10,194 (95 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,420 (674 deaths)
SNYDER: 8100 (156 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1050 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7827 (108 deaths)
TIOGA: 8019 (192 deaths)
UNION: 11,683 (153 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,141 (169 deaths)
WYOMING: 5074 (104 deaths)

