Class of 2020 Senior Shout-outs

Here's how to give NE and Central PA’s graduating seniors a shout-out!

WNEP wants to make sure the Senior class of 2020 still get their shout-outs.

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams of making this our best year yet.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to becoming a freshman in college or starting that first post-school job.

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓