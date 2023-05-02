Popular drink dropping at all Sheetz locations May 3

ALTOONA, Pa. — Boba tea is coming to all Sheetz locations starting May 3, according to the company.
What is boba? Boba are flavored tapioca pearls often added to cold tea-based drinks.
Boba tea originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s.
The drink first came to the US in the 90s, initially in California, and has been gaining popularity across the country, and world, ever since.
The Sheetz boba bubbles will be mango flavor and will be available to customers as an add-on for all lemonade and refresherz drink options, including the Red Bull refresher.
There will be a $1.79 upcharge to the original beverage price for the boba add-on